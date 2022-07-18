Sundowns to send goalkeeper February out on loan again

Mgosi Squad

Mamelodi Sundowns are understood to be preparing another loan move for Jody February, who just returned to Downs after a loan spell at Swallows.

The former Ajax Cape Town goalie is not ready to challenge for a place at Sundowns, a source has revealed to the Mgosi Squad.



‘Players like Jody were long term investments. When we bought him, we knew that he was not going to go straight into the first team because, who do we bench, Denis Onyango? Jody’s time will come but it is definitely not now and he knows that he will be on loan for at least the next few seasons,’ said the source.

Sundowns are believed to also be pursuing a deal for SuperSport United and Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams, but SABC Sport reported over the weekend that the deal had hit a snag, with Sundowns only willing to let former Bidvest Wits’ keeper Ricardo Goss go the other way on loan, and not on a permanent deal.