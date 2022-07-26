Hlatshwayo tipped to captain SuperSport United

Mgosi Squad

Phakaaathi has been tipped off that new SuperSport United signing, Thulani Hlatshwayo heads the list of players who are considered as candidates for the Matsatsantsa A Pitori captaincy.



ALSO READ: SuperSport confirm Goss as Williams replacement



Ronwen Williams vacated the armband when he signed for crosstown foes, Mamelodi Sundowns.



Hlatshwayo was Gavin Hunt’s skipper at Bidvest Wits where they won the league and given the youthful squad at United, Hunt could look again towards ‘Tyson’.



Another player who is a front runner for the armband is Siyabonga Nhlapho, who has worked with Hunt at Wits.



Nhlapho is one of the senior players at Matsatsantsa A Pitori and donned the captain’s armband from time to time in the absence of Williams.