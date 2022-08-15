Swallows in talks with Kaizer Chiefs defender

Mgosi Squad

Swallows FC are said to be in talks with Kaizer Chiefs over the services of left-back Happy Mashiane on a season-long loan deal, but Amakhosi are reluctant to let the 24-year-old leave.

ALSO READ: Chiefs desperate to add new strikers

Mashiane has not been getting a lot of game time at the club in most seasons since his promotion to the Chiefs senior team in 2019, despite showing some impressive performances whenever he gets a chance.



According to a source, letting go of Mashiane would be a big blow for Chiefs because he is a back-up player in defence and attack and the club values him.

But, the Tembisa-born player is apparently open to a loan move.

“Happy is willing to go. He wants to play and he is not getting a chance. He thinks that going on loan will work out and give him a chance to show his worth,” said the source.

Mashiane made over 20 appearances for Chiefs in the 2020/21 season, but saw his opportunities dwindle last season and has yet to play under Arthur Zwane in the new campaign.