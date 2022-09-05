Sekhukhune to revisit coaching structure arrangement?

Mgosi Squad

Phakaaathi has been led to believe that Sekhukhune United may pull the plug on the coaching arrangement at the club where Kaitano Tembo is the head coach, with Thabo Senong as his assistant while McDonald Makhubedu serves as the senior coach.



The club adopted this from Mamelodi Sundowns where they have employed Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena as co-head coaches and Steve Komphela being the senior coach.



However, at Babina Noko, this does not seem to be working out as Phakaaathi has been informed about clashes of ideas and egos in the technical team.



“This thing of having many coaches at one club is not going to work for everyone and many teams are doing it just to make it fashionable,” said a source close to the situation.



“They forget that a team like Sundowns has lots of resources and has a bigger squad. It makes sense that they have more than one coach but … does a team like Sekhukhune have any business hiring multiple coaches? I am not surprised that things are falling apart and the players can see it.”