Milford boss not surprised by Sigomoshe’s move to Orlando Pirates

Last Friday, Pirates announced the signing of the 26-year-old right back.

Milford FC chairman and coach Dr Xanti Pupuma is not surprised by Bulelani ‘Ace’ Sigomoshe’s move to Orlando Pirates, saying he always knew that the player would join one of the big teams one day.

Last Friday, Pirates announced the signing of the 26-year-old right back.



Speaking after his side’s goalless draw against Durban City this past weekend, Pupuma said they were not going to stand in Sigomoshe’s way when the right offer arrived.

“We always knew Ace was going to go; he had a great season last season, so it was just a matter of time. I think against Magesi he had a knock which delayed his preseason and so we had to first sort him out,” Pupuma told reporters.



“I’m an honest person, so I don’t want to create any enemies, so I wouldn’t have agreed to let him go with an injury, so we had to sort him out, and we got him back. There are a few others that we were expecting that they would go with the big teams, so we’re prepared for that.”

Pupuma added that his club will not hold anyone back should a good offer be tabled for another player in the future.



“We are not going to hold anyone back, but the offer and the deal have to be good for my player, and I need to see that they are going to look after the boy. Then maybe we’ll agree; it doesn’t mean we’ll agree any time somebody comes and knocks,” commented Pupuma.

Milford are currently fifth on the log with 12 points after eight matches, having won three, drawn three and lost two of their games.

They will next face neighbours Golden Arrows in another KwaZulu-Natal derby after the FIFA international break on 17 October.