Nasreddine Nabi’s son makes startling claims against Chiefs

By Mgosi Squad

In a surprising turn of events, the son of former Young Africans coach Nasreddine Nabi took to Twitter to express his disappointment and claim that Kaizer Chiefs had asked his father not to renew his contract with the Tanzanian club.

Ahmed Nabi alleges that his father was promised a position at Naturena, but Chiefs ultimately decided to promote Molefi Ntseki from within instead.

Expressing his frustration, Ahmedd Nabi tweeted, “Kaizer Chiefs have no personality, if they had personality, it would be better if they didn’t lie to my father to leave Yanga.”

The tweet also suggested that Nasreddine Nabi should consider returning to Young Africans as an assistant coach rather than joining Azam FC.

“It is better if the father returns to Tanzania. He should just come back to be an assistant coach at Young Africans instead of going to Azam FC.”

Nabi had had a successful two-year stint at Yanga, winning back-t0-back trebles and taking them to the final of the Caf Confederation Cup last season.

Why Chiefs did not hire Nabi

Phakaaathi reported earlier this week that Nabi’s media interview with the Sunday Times where he confirmed the talks with Chiefs had rustled feathers in the Chiefs hierarchy.

Nabi spoke to The Sunday Times, confirming that his agent was indeed talking to the Naturena side and that a deal could be struck soon.

Sources close to the club suggest that the management were highly displeased with Nabi’s decision to discuss the ongoing talks publicly, as they had intended to keep the negotiations confidential.

“You will remember the same happened with Adel Amrouche when he was talking to Chiefs? He spoke to the media about the pending move and that is how it ended. Chiefs did not want to do anything with him after that.



“Nabi may also face a similar situation. But we will see,” a Mgosi Squad source had said at the time.

These claims have fueled controversy and raised questions about the transparency and integrity of the decision-making process at Kaizer Chiefs.

Supporters have taken to social media to voice their concerns over Ntseki’s appointment as they had expected Nabi to be the next to guide the team.

This reshuffling of coaching staff has added another layer of complexity to the story, as loyal fans question the stability and direction of the team.