AmaZulu win a major boost for Pirates ahead of derby, says Ouaddou

"This was a very good moment for the guys and it's even better before the derby," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou believes that his team’s return to form could prove to be a significant moment in the tight title race.

Following the frustrating 2-2 draw against Richards Bay FC in their previous game away at the Umhlathuze Sports Complex, the Buccaneers returned to winning ways this past weekend.



ALSO READ: Pirates’ Ouaddou – ‘We will fight until the end’

Goals from Yanela Mbuthuma, Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng earned Pirates a 3-0 victory over AmaZulu at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

The victory took Ouaddou’s team to the top of the Betway Premiership standings with 58 points after 25 games. They lead second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns by two points, but the Brazilians have two games in hand. Sundowns could retain their top spot with a win against Stellenbosch FC at home on Wednesday.

Ouaddou, however, is still delighted that the Buccaneers were able to return to winning ways ahead of Sunday’s Soweto derby at the FNB Stadium.

“This was a very good moment for the guys and it’s even better before the derby. It [the convincing win] gives a lot of confidence to the boys,” said Ouaddou.

Pirates to continue playing ‘Pirates way’

The Buccaneers were at their usual fluid best against AmaZulu last Saturday and with better finishes, they could have scored more than the three goals they scored.

Pirates have now scored 50 goals in the league and they are three goals away from breaking their own record of 52 goals in a Premier Soccer League 30-game era set during the 2004/05 season under Kosta Papic.

And ahead of the derby, Ouaddou says they will not alter their playing style for this all-important game.

“We play every game to win and we haven’t altered that when playing home or away, when you coach Pirates, you play attacking football,” said Ouaddou.

“Sometimes teams have been able to challenge us and that’s a part of football but we can’t take out the good things our team has done and we’ll definitely keep pushing.



ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Kaze explains care over Frosler game time

“We have a group of players that we trust and everyone is involved in the project,” added the Moroccan.

Pirates handed Chiefs a 3-0 drubbing in the reverse fixture at the same venue in the first round of the season. Can they do a league double over their bitter Soweto rivals? Time will tell.