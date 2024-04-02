SuperSport gives update on futures of Okon and Campbell

Matthews has given an update on the immediate future of both players.

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has confirmed that rising young defender Ime Okon will in all likelihood be sold at the end of the season.



The 20-year-old has already played 27 games for Matsatsantsa a Pitori in all competitions this season. The centre-back is also on the radar of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

Another young sensation that is taking the local football scene by storm is attacking midfielder Shandre Campbell.



Matthews gave an update on the immediate future of both players who have reportedly attracted interest from abroad.

“Ime will probably make his way to Europe in July already because there is interest. With Shandre maybe after one or two seasons for but he will definitely leave SuperSport to play top-flight football in Europe,” he said.

“He (Campbell) is good enough we have already had inquiries from top clubs in Europe. Like Champions League level but Shandre is still young and still has a lot to learn in his game and still has to improve.

“He started nicely, he’s scoring and making goals. He’s showing glimpse of what we know he’s going to become. I think Shandre will go on to be one of the best graduates from our development. I can’t think of nothing better for him to leave our shores like Bongani Khumalo did by going straight to Europe.”



Matthews has shot down suggestions that Okon and Campbell will be sold locally if a big offer comes from the traditional big three in Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Both these players will go to Europe and they will not be sold locally. Both players have indicated that they want to try and play overseas.

“We are putting that in our agenda and we are happy with the agenda. I think it’s good for them to set the sights so high,” he concluded.