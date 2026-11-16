OPINION – Mosimane needs to keep his cool after Bafana slip-up

Mosimane must not let irritation cloud his judgement.

Bafana Bafana had their first blip of the latest Pitso Mosimane era on Friday night.

Drawing 2-2 at home to Benni McCarthy’s Kenya put an unexpected dent in their bid to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Mosimane’s Bafana are still on top

The error is by no means fatal. Bafana are still on top in Group D, and will stay there if they can win in Nairobi on Tuesday evening.

But it was certainly a crashing down to earth for Mosimane after such a brilliant start to his second spell in charge.

In the post match press conference ‘Jingles’ reacted angrily to a question about Mbekezeli Mbokazi. It was put to Mosimane that the former Orlando Pirates captain should play in Nairobi after missing out on the game in Orlando.

It seemed unnecessary for Mosimane to react in such a tetchy way to what was not exactly a fiercely controversial question. After all, Mbokazi was so impressive for Bafana under Hugo Broos, and is still earning rave reviews at Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer.

And Bafana had conceded two goals at home in a qualifying match for the first time since March 2023.

Then again, it is totally understandable that Mosimane was irritated after seeing his side slip up at home. And it is not as if Broos did not rile at journalists after disappointing results.

It was also understandable that Mosimane started with Ime Okon and Olwethu Makhanya in central defence after they performed so well against Eritrea and Guinea.

Defensive errors

The main reason Bafana drew with Kenya, as Mosimane pointed out, was that they wasted far too many chances to score. If they can remedy that on Tuesday, there is every chance they will get the three points on the road.

There are also defensive issues to look at, however. Olwethu Makhanya failed to deal well with a bouncing ball that led to Ryan Ogam’s last-gasp equaliser. And Ime Okon did not have his best game in a Bafana shirt either.

There is definitely a case for bringing Mbokazi back in Nairobi. Mosimane must not let irritation cloud his judgement.