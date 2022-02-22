OPINION: Sundowns must respect Pitso Mosimane legacy

Jonty Mark

Pitso Mosimane renews his rivalry with his old friend Mamelodi Sundowns this week, though relations between Masandawana and the Al-Ahly head coach are clearly strained in the present day.



Mosimane, in an interview with the South African Football Journalists Association last week, reiterated that he felt a certain insider at Mamelodi Sundowns had plotted the treatment he received when he brought Ahly to Tshwane for last year’s Caf Champions League quarterfinal.



Supporters surrounded the Ahly bus on the way into the Lucas Moripe Stadium, hurling insults at Mosimane, while “Jingles” stressed that the insults continued in the tunnel before the match, and during the game. It is strange that anyone within Sundowns would hold so much anger at a coach who won five league titles in seven-and-a-half seasons at Choorklop, as well as two Telkom Knockouts, a Nedbank Cup and the 2016 Caf Champions League.



The legacy left by Mosimane at Sundowns speaks for itself, however much Rulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and

Steve Komphela have subsequently put their own tactical imprint on the team, as the success has continued unabated.

Mosimane, meanwhile, has gone on to stamp his own authority on Al-Ahly, the Egyptian giants hiring him because of his continental nous, a decision already rewarded with two more Caf Champions League titles for the most successful team on the continent.



With Ahly and Sundowns brought together again for a Champions League meeting, this time in the group stages, one hopes that the main discussion is about the quality of the football played, both in Cairo this weekend, and probably in Phokeng a couple of weeks later, with Sundowns forced to move to the Royal Bafokeng Stadium to play their Champions League matches.



As much as a good feud provides a good headline, it would be better for all concerned, surely, if relations were cordial for these group stage events. After all, there is plenty on the field to whet the appetite.



These are two sides with the potential to lift the Champions League title at the end of the season. Sundowns have become so dominant domestically, that regaining the continental crown has to be their main ambition.



And with a ridiculous lead at the top of the Premiership this season, there is little to distract them from the prize. As for Ahly, they will want to win back the domestic title they lost to Zamalek last season.



But at the Cairo giants, the stakes are so high that not winning a Champions League title can cost a coach his job.

Ahly, as always, have plenty of Egyptian national team players in their ranks, while former Sundowns star Percy Tau adds an extra flavour to the meeting of the Red Devils and Masandawana, though he is set to miss the first match in Cairo on Saturday through injury.



Ahly will be the favourites, because of their continental record, and with Mosimane’s coaching credentials, especially at home in Cairo. But if Sundowns can escape with at least a point from the Egyptian capital, they will surely fancy their chances of springing a surprise in Phokeng to boost their campaign.