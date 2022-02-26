OPINION: Will the African derby live up to expectations?

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Conflicted. That’s how I have been feeling all week leading to this afternoon’s big Caf Champions League match between Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns.



The match is so big it has been termed the “African derby” in football circles. This is the game that the whole continent is anticipating.

I am usually not moved by games of such billing because more often than not, they don’t live up to expectation. Well, at least in South Africa.

But this one has that element that no other game has. I know I may be exaggerating with this, but this game is really big. Bigger than the El Classico… Yes, I did say that and I am standing by it.

The thing about this game is that it has potential to decide the future of coaches on either side. On the home side we have Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena who are under extreme, but unnecessary pressure to come out of Pitso Mosimane’s shadow. While it has been almost three years now that Pitso left, there are some who are not impressed with the duo, claiming they are still living off the fruits of Pitso’s toil.

Pitso does not make things any easier for them as he mentions it anytime he gets a chance that the way he left Sundowns, the team is not likely to disintegrate for at least the next five years.

I find this to be a pity for Pitso. But it could also be mind games. He wants the duo to think they can never get to his level. Or he wants to protect his legacy and make sure it stands for as long as possible.

And it has worked if you look at how Manqoba and Rulani are trying to change the face of the team. Most of the players that Pitso left there are no longer there or they are not getting regular game time anymore.

The back four, which is crucial in any team’s tactical strategy, has been changed and none of the players Pitso was using are there. I know you will say but it has been three years and surely those players reached the end of their circle at Sundowns. Yes, that is partially true. But a Thapelo Morena for an example is at his prime at 28.

But he has been used sparingly. And recently they let Ricardo Nascimento go. Gaston Sirino is also possibly on his way out with Erwin Saavedra, a template signing to fill that gap.

Going to the game this afternoon, Manqoba and Rulani know that it is more than just about the three points on offer on the day. It is also about pride and tactical superiority.

If you look at their squads, the two sides match each other quite well so what will determine the result is tactical acumen. If they lose this tie, which will be for a second year running after they were knocked out by the same team last season, their stay at Chloorkop will not be comfortable.

There is a bit of turmoil between Pitso and Sundowns and the management surely want nothing more than to sour his stay at Al Ahly. And they know that if Sundowns can beat his team, it will dent his image at the club known for their disdain for defeat.

I know this is still the group stages and even if they lose this one they could still move forward to the knockout stages, but they know it is a game they cannot lose – either of them.

And this is why I am conflicted. But the game came at the right time when it is the one weekend that I can afford to spoil myself with some fine whiskey. I will need the strong stuff for my heart to be able to handle the pressure that I am already feeling for the two sets of coaches.