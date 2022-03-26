OPINION: Sukazi’s big PSL allegations futile if he doesn’t take action

Sibongiseni Gumbi

In the Bible somewhere there is a verse about how a guy named Samson, after he had had his powers stolen from him, he summoned the last ounce of it left to ensure he died with everyone in the tent he was been tortured in.



It is something like that, and please don’t blame me most of my Sundays since my higher primary school days have been spent at soccer fields and not in the house of the holy.

Don’t worry, I am not about to preach to you about how I have mended my ways and so should you. Maybe when the Queen has stopped crying and her tears have dried up, then I would consider that. But I digress again.

Anyway, I was reminded of this verse when I heard Tim Sukazi’s interview on Radio 2000 this week. He was alleging that a third force has briefed referees to deal with his team. To me, the allegations mean nothing. As serious as they are.

He is a lawyer by trade and I am sure he took an oath to report any crime he witnesses and he should have reported what he is alleging. If not, then he is just Samson, trying to kill the PSL just because his team is dying a slow death in the DStv Premiership.

His team are hanging by a thread with relegation becoming a grim reality with every game they lose or draw. And I think he should also take some responsibility for the team’s downward spiral.

When a team loses and the chairman blames it on match officials that exonerates the players and they know that they can lose and there will be no repercussions for them. His players get red cards and instead of bringing some discipline to the team, he alleges a third force is behind it.

If the red cards are unwarranted, why has he not lodged a complaint with the committee that oversees the referees and the cards would be rescinded. I heard that when he was addressing the unfortunate incident that happened at Orlando Stadium where he was denied entry to his team’s dressing room, he said his team does not play well if he has not spoken to them before the game. That is just wrong. Perhaps he needs to get rid of the coaches then. He doesn’t need them.

If the coaches cannot make the team play well without his input, then they are useless. I hope someone close to him advises him to calm down a little. I know he wants to achieve big things with his club, but he has to have some patience – Rome was after all not built in a day.

He has a brand that has potential to grow into something big on his hands, but his words have the potential to destroy it rather than grow it further. I have seen on social media how some people are now doubting his efforts and intentions with this club.

I know this is self-destructive of myself as a journalist because we live for people who are outspoken like him and who avail themselves so easily to us for interviews, but maybe he needs to keep away from the media for a while.