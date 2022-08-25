Eric Naki
KZN gets with the times with new premier

While the ruling party has achieved a 50-50 male-female equity in the election of ordinary national executive committee (NEC) members, the top six have remained the domain of men.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube. Picture: @KZNTreasury/Twitter
The ANC often brags about being the champion of gender equity, but it has been found wanting with its ongoing inconsistency in promoting women to key party and state political positions. ALSO READ: ANC announces Nomusa Dube-Ncube as KZN premier candidate While the ruling party has achieved a 50-50 male-female equity in the election of ordinary national executive committee (NEC) members, the top six have remained the domain of men. The appointment of female premiers has been inconsistent. No woman has been elected as president, deputy president, national chair, secretary-general or treasurer-general in more than a century of ANC history....

