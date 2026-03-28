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We only made two mistakes, says Bafana coach Broos

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By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

28 March 2026

03:27 pm

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Broos was pleased with his players' display in Durban, but believes they could have defended better to prevent Panama's goal.

We only made two mistakes, says Bafana coach Broos

Hugo Broos, coach of South Africa Photo: Samuel ShivambuBackpagePix

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Ba, says fana Bafana coach Hugo Broos praised his players following their 1-1 draw against Panama in an international friendly at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday night.

Yoel Barcenas opened the scoring for the Central Americans in the 23rd minute, but Oswin Appollis levelled matters in the 48th minute with a stunning goal.  
READ MORE: Appollis on target but wasteful Bafana are held by Panama
Broos was pleased with his players’ display in Durban, but believes they could have defended better to prevent Panama’s goal.

“I think everybody can agree that we played a good game. We dominated Panama for 90 minutes and we only made two mistakes during the game,” said Broos.”Their goal, we should have kicked that ball into the stands, but we wanted to do things in a nice way. I told the players during halftime that there is nothing wrong with kicking the ball into the stands when they are under pressure. The second chance was in the second half,” he added.
ALSO READ: Bafana’s Broos – ‘We played a very good game’
Bafana Bafana and Panama will meet again at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Tuesday night.

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