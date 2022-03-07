Ndlovu urges Pirates to focus on winning Nedbank Cup after derby defeat

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu wished he was on the field when his side lost 2-1 to Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership Soweto derby at the Orlando Stadium last Saturday.



Ndlovu has been struggling for regular game time at the club, and more recently, he even finds himself outside the match day squad. He watched the game from the stands again over the weekend.

The midfielder was quite disappointed with the result during the derby, but gave thumbs up for his teammates’ performances in the game, saying the focus must now change to the Nedbank Cup. Bucs meet Marumo Gallants in the last 16 round at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday. .

“Yeah, I guess it was just not our day. I believe the guys played very well and they gave their all in the game. It was just a pity that we could not put our goalscoring chances in the back of the net. But, such things do happen, it’s a game of football after, you just have to understand when it happens like that (losing),” said Ndlovu.

“Now we have to concentrate on the Nedbank Cup and forget about the derby loss. It is important that we get our minds intact because it is a big game coming our way and we want to do well in the Nedbank Cup. It is an opportunity to lift some silverware. But there is still a long to go and we know that it won’t be easy playing Gallants. They too have their own ambitions in the tournament, but we will go out there to fight. ”

While praising his teammates for their display during the Soweto derby, Ndlovu is not happy about not playing regularly for Pirates, but he believes that his work rate at training will get him back to the starting line-up.

“The competition for places in the team is very hard, but as a player, you don’t give up, I mean, I came here and I was playing and some players were bought and they also got game time and things are not the same for me now. We have a big squad and everyone has to fight for their place in the line-up. So, I won’t just relax, I will keep working hard.”