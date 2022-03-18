World Soccer

Sport / Phakaaathi / World Soccer

AFP
Wire Service
1 minute read
18 Mar 2022
2:00 pm

Troubled Chelsea draw Real Madrid in Champions League quarterfinals

AFP

Chelsea beat Real Madrid in last year's semifinal.

Chelsea's Thiago Silva (r) vies with Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema during last season's Uefa Champions League semifinal, which Chelsea won en route to lifting the trophy. The two sides meet again in this year's quarterfinal. Picture: Glyn KIRK / AFP.

Holders Chelsea were drawn against 13-time winners Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Friday, with the English club’s future in jeopardy.

Chelsea are up for sale after the British government placed Russian owner Roman Abramovich under sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In the other ties, Manchester City will face Atletico Madrid, Spanish club Villarreal will play Bayern Munich and Benfica take on Liverpool.

The first legs will be played on April 5 and 6 with the second legs on April 12 and 13.

Quarterfinals

Chelsea (ENG) v Real Madrid (ESP) 

Manchester City (ENG) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Villarreal (ESP) v Bayern Munich (GER)

Benfica (POR) v Liverpool (ENG)

Semifinals

Manchester City or Atletico Madrid v Chelsea or Real Madrid

Benfica or Liverpool v Villarreal or Bayern Munich

– Quarterfinal first legs to be played April 5 and 6, second legs on April 12 and 13

– Semifinal first legs to be played April 26 and 27, second legs on May 3 and 4

– Final to be played at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, May 28