WATCH: Arteta says Spurs clash is most ‘exciting’ as Arsenal boss

Jonty Mark

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal can’t wait for kick off in the North London derby against Tottenham on Thursday, in a game that gives them a chance to seal a spot in next season’s Uefa Champions League.

Arsenal will guarantee a return to the Champions League if they can beat Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Antonio Conte’s side also still have a slim chance of finishing in the top four in the English Premier League and making it to the Champions League.

“The message is clear, if we win against them (Spurs) we are in the Champions League next season so I don’t think we need any motivation,” said Arteta this week.

“We are going to play and go for it as we always do. (I think it is) the most exciting (match I have played as Arsenal coach). We had other finals against Chelsea and Liverpool in the FA Cup and Community Shield. This is a chance to achieve one of our objectives.

“We can’t wait to play the game, this is the job we have done throughout the season to try to earn it (a Champions League sport).