Ireland-based SA goalkeeper Barr eyeing move to England, Scotland

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Former junior national team goalkeeper Jethren Barr is hoping to have done enough this past season at his club Portadown FC in Ireland to be able to attract interest from England or Scotland.



ALSO READ: Pirates monitoring AmaTuks star formerly with Sundowns

Barr, who has been named in the Irish League’s team of the week on numerous times this season, played a huge role in helping Portadown to survive relegation this campaign.

“I am very happy with my performances, it’s been a great season and I am glad that we were able to survive relegation. It’s been a season full of lessons for me, I have learnt a lot and I am glad to see that hard work has been appreciated and noticed. I have been included in the team of the week a number of times and it shows that I am working really hard,” said Barr, who played for Maritzburg United and Bidvest Wits.

“My main goal is to play in the higher leagues, I am not saying that the Irish league is bad, but, what I want is to play in leagues like in Scotland or England. Playing in the Irish league is a step in the right direction for me and it will afford me the opportunity to reach my dreams. I know it will happen and I trust that it will, I just cross my fingers that it happens very soon.”

With the season having ended, the shot-stopper reveals that there are a number of teams that interested in his services in Ireland. So, what he just needs to do is weigh up his options and look if a move to a top team in the same league or a move somewhere else will be beneficial for him.

“Well, there are some teams that have shown interests. But, I have to think about it very carefully and see if a move will work out for me.”