Ex-Chiefs star Musona announces retirement from international football

Khaya Ndubane

Zimbabwe striker Knowledge Musona has announced his retirement from international football.



Musona, who is currently plying his trade in Saudi Arabia playing for Al-Tai, joins Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat who also hung up his boots internationally early this year.



The 31-year-old former Chiefs striker announced his retirement from international football on social media on Thursday.



“It is with a heavy heart that I officially announce my retirement from national duty with our beloved national football team, the Warriors. It’s a decision that I did not take lightly after representing our beloved country for 12 years, starting with my first appearance on March 3, 2010, in a game against South Africa,” read Musona’s statement.



“I am retiring to concentrate on my career at the club and to afford my other teammates and rising stars the opportunity to represent our beloved country. Over the course of my football career with the Warriors, I have been truly blessed in both the low moments and many wonderful highlights.”

Thank you ALL ???????? pic.twitter.com/N6O0vRnpsw— KMusona Official (@KMusonaofficial) May 19, 2022

Musona has 49 caps for Zimbabwe and has scored 24 goals for the Warriors.