Vinicius breaks Liverpool hearts as Real Madrid grab Champions League glory

Jonty Mark

Vinicius Jnr struck in the second half as Real Madrid caught Liverpool with a sucker-punch to capture the Uefa Champions League trophy on Saturday evening at the Stade De France in Paris.

Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was also a hero with an unbelievable display as he made several vital saves for Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

There were chaotic scenes around the stadium before kick off, as the start of the match had to be delayed by 30 minutes, with fans battling to get into the ground.

Liverpool dominated possession from the start, with Real Madrid content to sit in and play on the break.

Klopp’s Reds settled better and after a nervy opening, with some mis-placed passes, began to lay siege on the Real goal.

Courtois had to plunge low to his right to save from Mohammed Salah, and then made an even better stop, tipping Sadio Mane’s effort onto the post.

Real did have a bit more of the ball as the first half wore on, but were ponderous in their build-up, with little supply to Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jnr in attack.

Salah thumped a header straight at Courtois, before Benzema and Vinicius Jnr did combine, but the latter could only force a corner.

It was Real Madrid who had the ball in the back of the net before half time, Benzema stabbing home after a mix-up at the back by Liverpool, but after a lengthy VAR check, the goal was ruled out for offside.

It was an touch-and-go decision – Fabinho was adjudged to have accidentally knocked the ball into Benzema’s path – and perhaps it inspired Real, because they came out for the second half having clearly lifted the intensity of their play.

Courtois did have to spectacularly punch out a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross, but in the 59th minute, a sublime move gave Real the lead. Some lovely passing found Federico Valverde on the right, and his low cross went all the way to Vinicius Jnr at the back post, the Brazilian just onside as he fired past Alisson.

Liverpool came roaring back and Salah curled in a long-range effort that Courtois plunged across his goal to save. Klopp threw on Diogo Jota and his far post cross seemed destined to find Salah, only for Courtois to intervene again.

The Belgian was in inspired form and managed to tip another Liverpool effort round the post after Jota had diverted Salah’s effort goalward.

Courtois then made his best save of the night as Salah blasted in a shot but he somehow got a strong right arm to it and diverted it wide.