WATCH: Ukraine fans take in World Cup qualifier in Kyiv basement

Phakaaathi Reporter

Ukraine supporters managed to get past the curfew in their war-torn country, taking refuge in a basement to watch their football team beat Scotland 3-1 and qualify for Sunday’s final play-off against Wales for a place at the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

The Beer & Meet bar in downtown Kyiv got around the curfew by offering fans the possibility to stay there until 5 am, when the night-time restriction on movement ends. The curfew kicked in at 11 pm, before the start of the second half of the pulsating playoff semifinal.