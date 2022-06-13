World Soccer

WATCH: Manchester City confirm Haaland signing

'I have been a City fan my whole life,' said the 21 year-old striker.

Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland has officially been announced as a Manchester City player. Picture: Javad Parsa / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT.

Manchester City on Monday confirmed the signing of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland, one of the most sought after young forwards is world football, was born in England and says he he has always supported City.

“I was born in England, I have been a City fan my whole life I know a lot about the club … I feel a bit at home here and I think I can develop and get the best out of my gamer at City,” said the 21 year old when asked by Manchester City’s official site why he has chosen to join.

“I like the style, I like the attacking football, I like the … positive vibe we have .. I think it is a really good fit.”

