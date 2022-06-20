Al Ahly coach Komsan explains Tau substitution

Khaya Ndubane

Al Ahly interim coach Samy Komsan has explained the reason behind the decision to substitute Percy Tau during the 2-2 draw against Zamalek in the Cairo derby on Sunday.



Tau started the match upfront alongside Mohamed Sherif and Abdel Kader Radwan, but the Bafana Bafana star was replaced at the half-time break by Hussein El-Shahat.



“The match came at a time where we have injured players in [Aliou] Dieng and Ayman Ashraf, as well as players returning from international duty and others suffering from fatigue,” told the media after the game as reported by Kingfut.



“That’s why we had to replace [Percy] Tau with Hussein El-Shahat because he was tired. Ali Maaloul and Hamdy Fathi are also suffering from muscle strain.”



Komsan believes that had his team capitalised on the chances created after taking an early, they could have easily won the match, but he was happy with the point gained against a “tough” Zamalek outfit.



“We started well and showed the desire to win,” Komsan said. “We had many chances to extend our lead early in the game.”



“Zamalek is a tough opponent and they showed great character in the game. To get four points from them in the league is a huge positive for us today,” concluded Komsan.