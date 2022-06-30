Al Ahly announce Pitso Mosimane’s replacement

Khaya Ndubane

Egyptian giants Al Ahly have announced Ricardo Soares as their new head coach.



The 47-year-old Portuguese coach replaces Pitso Mosimane, who left the Red Devils earlier in June, after a successful two-year stay at the Cairo giants, where he won the Caf Champions League twice in a row.



Al Ahly announced the former Gil Vicente coach’s appointment through their social media platforms on Thursday.



“He’s here. Welcome Ricardo Soares,” read a caption of the club’s tweet with Soares’ picture.

He is here ????

Welcome Ricardo Soares ????#YallaYaAhly pic.twitter.com/43YpJ8Os5Y— Al Ahly SC ???????? (@AlAhlyEnglish) June 30, 2022

Soares is said to have signed a two-year deal with the Egyptian giants in a deal worth €1.5 million (over R25 million) per season.



Reports in Portugal claims that Soares decided to pay the release clause with Gil Vicente from his own pocket, to make the Al Ahly move possible.