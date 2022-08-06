Salah spares Liverpool blushes in draw with Fulham

Phakaaathi Reporter

Mohamed Salah struck a late equaliser for Liverpool in a 2-2 English Premier League draw with newly-promote Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Liverpool had to twice come from behind against the West London side, with Aleksandr Mitrovic grabbing a brace for Marco Silva’s men, as they threatened to pull off one of the shock results of any EPL opening weekend.

Substitute Darwin Nunez, however, scored on his EPL debut and then set up Salah in the 80th minute, as Liverpool grabbed a point, though Jurgen Klopp’s side have plenty to reflect on after a disappointing display.

Fulham took the lead in the 32nd minute, though there was some controversy as Jordan Henderson hit the deck after Joao Palhinha appeared to stand on his foot.

Referee Andrew Madley allowed play to continue and Fulham worked the ball forward, with Kenny Tete sending in a cross that saw Mitrovic rise above Trent Alexander-Arnold at the far post to head past Alisson.

Luis Diaz hit the post for Liverpool, but the Reds were battling to create much, and Fulham maintained their lead as the half time whistle blew.

Jurgen Klopp was forced into a change early in the second half, as Thiago Alcantara pulled up with an injury, and was replaced by youngster Harvey Elliott. The Liverpool coach also made a tactical switch, with new signing Darwin Nunez replacing Roberto Firmino.

But it was Fulham who came within inches of doubling their lead as the ball was worked to Neeskens Kebano on the right, and the DR Congo international unleashed a rocket that came back off the inside of the post.

Liverpool, however did draw level in the 64th minute and it was Nunez who grabbed his first Premier League goal, flicking in at the near post from Mohamed Salah’s low cross.

Nunes came close again in the 67th minute as he beat Fulham ‘keeper Marek Rodak, but the effort didn’t have enough power on it and Tim Ream cleared off the line.

But just as it looked like Liverpool would go on and win the game, Mitrovic broke clear and went down under Virgil Van Dijk’s tackle, with Madley pointing to the spot. It looked a soft decision but there was not enough VAR evidence to overrule it and Mitrovic slotted in his second of the match.

Liverpool, however, kept on coming and in the 80th minute, an Alexander-Arnold cross was flicked on by Ream and Nunez set up Salah for an easy tap in.