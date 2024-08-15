Mbappe strikes on debut as Madrid beat Atalanta in UEFA Super Cup

Mbappe began through the middle of Madrid's forward line

Real Madrid’s French forward #09 Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring during the UEFA Super Cup football match against Atalanta BC in Warsaw, on Wednesday. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP)

Kylian Mbappe enjoyed a “great night” as he struck on his Real Madrid debut to help his new side claim a record sixth UEFA Super Cup with a 2-0 win over Atalanta on Wednesday in Warsaw.

The superstar French forward has waited years to play for his dream club and after finally signing for Los Blancos this summer at the end of his Paris Saint-Germain deal, celebrated his first appearance with a goal.

Fede Valverde broke the deadlock from close range for the Champions League holders in the 59th minute after the Italian Europa League winners held their own in the first half.



Madrid began to rack up the chances and Mbappe rifled home in the 68th minute after Jude Bellingham spotted his dart into space in the box to seal the victory.

“It was a great night, I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time, to play with this shirt, with this badge, for these fans,” Mbappe told Movistar, speaking in fluent Spanish.

Madrid’s triumph ensured coach Carlo Ancelotti equalled former Los Blancos coach Miguel Munoz on a joint-record 14 titles won at the helm of the club.

The Italian’s first task this season is designing a system that can get the best out of his array of attacking stars.

Mbappe began through the middle of Madrid’s forward line, flanked by Vinicius Junior on the left and Rodrygo Goes on the right, in the first look at how he might fit into Ancelotti’s plans this season.

As a result England international Bellingham played as part of the midfield trio rather than in the advanced position he began last season in to such devastating goalscoring effect.

“(Mbappe) has the quality to score a lot of goals,” Ancelotti told Movistar.

“What we have to look for is balance in the team — today we didn’t have that balance.”

Mbappe’s only chance in a tight first half arrived in the 15th minute but his shot from the middle of the box was well blocked by Isak Hien.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta, appearing in their first Super Cup after stunning Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final last season, came close to taking the lead when Eder Militao headed Marten de Roon’s cross ahead his own bar.

Bellingham was booked for a late challenge on Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso on a foray forward from midfield after taking a heavy touch to control a clever ball from Vinicius.

Rodrygo clipped the top of Atalanta’s crossbar just before the break after being teed up by Vinicius.

Madrid stopper Thibaut Courtois, who missed most of last season injured, produced a stunning one-handed save to tip over a Mario Pasalic header at the start of the second half.

– Mbappe movement –

Madrid broke the deadlock before the hour mark through Valverde, tapping home from close range while Atalanta’s defence worried about Mbappe, who was moving with more freedom.

Bellingham, increasingly influential, fed Vinicius, who cut the ball across goal for the Uruguayan midfielder to tap home.

Valverde, wearing the number eight shirt vacated by Toni Kroos who retired this summer, said he was “tremendously proud”.

“It’s motivating to inherit the number of a player I admire a lot, I dedicate the goal to him and to my wife,” said Valverde.

Vinicius should have doubled Madrid’s lead when sent through on goal but Musso tipped over his effort.

Swedish defender Hien blocked from Bellingham as Madrid sought a second and then Musso thwarted the former Borussia Dortmund man.

Mbappe eventually delivered it with a lethal finish after Bellingham, named player of the match, kept an attack alive and spotted the Frenchman’s clever movement.

The 25-year-old striker was given an ovation by Madrid’s fans after Ancelotti brought him off in the 83rd minute, likely the first of many.



Mbappe said that he expected to improve in the weeks ahead, with Madrid’s La Liga campaign starting on Saturday against Real Mallorca.

“I am sure we will get better and me first of all — but today is a positive step,” added the striker.

Rodrygo said Ancelotti had told the forwards to shift their positions frequently, something evident in the second half.

“The coach asked us to go changing positions a lot, or staying apart,” the Brazilian told Movistar.

“They were man marking, so we had to move and that’s what happened during the game.”