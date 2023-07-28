OPINION: Kaizer Chiefs know how to put on a show

By Katlego Modiba

Tuesday night ushered in a new era for the once “Glamour Boys” of South African football.



The club launched their new jersey with Italian sportswear maker Kappa at a glittering event at The Galleria in Sandton.



After more than two decades with Nike, Amakhosi rekindled their relationship with Kappa, who sponsored them in the late 80s until the mid 90s. It was a period where the Soweto giants lived up to their billing as the “Cup Kings” of the local game.



I couldn’t help but notice the nostalgic feel about the event that had yesteryear club legends like Doctor Khumalo, Neil Tovey and Marks Maponyane, just to mention a few, in attendance.



On the other side, you had the current generation of players who have a lot to prove if they are to be mentioned in the same breath as their more illustrious predecessors.



Apart from long-serving club captain Itumeleng Khune, none of the current players will be remembered in years to come if they don’t bring back the glory days at Naturena.



The new jersey itself got positive feedback across social media with a daring green colour for away matches.



However, the bread and butter of every football team is what happens on the field of play.



Eight years without silverware is unheard of if you want to leave a lasting legacy and be remembered by the legion of Amakhosi faithful.



I couldn’t help but wonder how the current crop of players felt when almost everyone who attended the event was quick to bypass them in favour of posing for pictures with Khumalo and Maponyane.



If anything, I expected to see the current players going up to these legends to get first-hand knowledge of what it takes to wear the gold and black jersey.



The bottom line is that history will judge Molefi Ntseki and his troops harshly if they don’t awaken the sleeping giant that is Chiefs and follow in the footsteps of the greats that came before them.