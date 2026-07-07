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OPINION: SAFA should take notes as Germany show decisive leadership

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By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

3 minute read

7 July 2026

09:15 am

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Leadership is about making difficult calls in real time

SAFA should take notes as Germany show decisive leadership

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in the stands before the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday May 25, 2025.

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The South African Football Association (SAFA) could learn a valuable lesson from Germany when it comes to decisive leadership.

Germany waste little time

While SAFA’s Technical Committee continues to deliberate over who should succeed Hugo Broos, the German Football Association (DFB) has wasted little time in identifying Jürgen Klopp as the man to replace Julian Nagelsmann.

This sends a clear message that Germany are prepared to make bold decisions in their pursuit of returning to the summit of world football. Leadership is about making difficult calls in real time, and you cannot help but feel another revolution could be on the horizon for German football with Klopp set to take charge.

Few coaches have shaped modern football quite like the former Liverpool manager. His high-octane, heavy-metal style has thrilled supporters across Europe, while his ability to build winning teams is beyond question.

Combine that philosophy with the technical quality, discipline and tactical intelligence traditionally associated with German footballers, these are all ingredients for success.

Football has undoubtedly been poorer without Klopp on the touchline since he left Liverpool in 2024. Although he has been serving as Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer, it has always felt as though his natural home is the dugout, where his infectious energy and charismatic leadership can inspire players.

His imminent appointment would be more than just a change of coach, it would be a declaration of intent from a nation determined to reclaim its place among football’s elite.

Klopp is a proven winner and his arrival would immediately make Germany one of the teams to fear heading into future tournaments. Germany’s Round of 32 exit to Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup exposed a side that was never truly convincing despite opening the tournament with a commanding 7-1 victory over Curaçao.

SAFA should take note

The talent was evident, but the consistency and intensity that once defined Die Mannschaft were missing, and Klopp could be the man to restore that identity. His relentless pressing, rapid transitions and attacking philosophy would make Germany a nightmare opponent for any side.

While Nagelsmann remains one of the brightest young coaches in the game, managing the German national team may simply have come too early in his career. At 38, he possesses enormous potential, but Klopp’s experience and pedigree place him in a different category.

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The former Liverpool boss has the personality and winning mentality to galvanise an immensely talented yet underachieving German squad. Whether Broos remains in charge of Bafana Bafana until next year’s AFCON or not, SAFA should take note.

Germany have shown that the biggest footballing nations are willing to make bold decisions when they believe change is necessary.

Read more on these topics

Germany Jurgen Klopp Liverpool F.C. South African Football Association (SAFA)

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