OPINION: Young guns Mofokeng and Makhanya can lead Bafana forward

Bafana face a tricky test in Afcon qualification.

Pitso Mosimane faces a tough opening assignment as Bafana Bafana head coach, but the good news for ‘Jingles’ is that there are plenty of in-form players in his squad that will take on Guinea on Saturday at Orlando Stadium.

Mofokeng and Makhanya can lead the way

A young generation of Bafana players is starting to emerge, that look well capable of continuing the progress South Africa already made under Hugo Broos.

Defender Olwethu Makhanya and forward Relebohile Mofokeng are two youngsters already making serious waves in Europe.

Mofokeng has hit the ground running at Union St Gilloise in Belgium, despite Broos saying that it could take the 21-year-old some time to adapt to Belgian football.

Despite being slight of frame compared to many teammates and opponents, Mofokeng is still dazzling in the Jupiler Pro League, and scored on his Uefa Europa League debut last week.

Three goals and one assist in six Pro League matches are the mark of a man who could also now be set to take on a leading role for Bafana Bafana.

Mofokeng was under-used by Broos, until his superb display in the 1-0 win over South Korea at the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals helped Bafana qualify for the knockout stages at a World Cup for the first time.

The next step for the former Pirates star at international level is surely to become a regular starter under Mosimane.

Imperious Makhanya

Makhanya, meanwhile, has been so imperious for Glasgow Rangers that he has already become something of a folk hero at Ibrox. Two clean sheets and two wins over Glasgow Celtic in the Old Firm derby will do that for you.

Broos preferred Ime Okon and Mbekezeli Mbokazi at the World Cup to Makhanya, though he was in the squad. With Mbokazi injured, now could be the perfect time for Makhanya to stamp his authority in a Bafana shirt.

Bafana’s qualifying for the 2027 Afcon is made trickier by the fact that hosts Kenya are in their group. This means that we could effectively see a straight shootout between Bafana and Guinea for one place at next year’s tournament. Hopefully Bafana’s young guns can fire them all the way there.