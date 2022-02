South African rugby bosses must keep pushing for inclusion in the Six Nations competition. It is a move that would do South African rugby plenty of good. While the competition’s organisers this week said there were no plans to change the current format or makeup of teams, which includes England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, France and Italy, South Africa joining the Six Nations must be an appetising prospect. The thinking is for the Boks to replace Italy, who’ve struggled massively since joining, but there are other options, like expanding to seven teams. Time will tell, but I think it’s good idea....

South African rugby bosses must keep pushing for inclusion in the Six Nations competition. It is a move that would do South African rugby plenty of good.

While the competition’s organisers this week said there were no plans to change the current format or makeup of teams, which includes England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, France and Italy, South Africa joining the Six Nations must be an appetising prospect.

The thinking is for the Boks to replace Italy, who’ve struggled massively since joining, but there are other options, like expanding to seven teams. Time will tell, but I think it’s good idea.

Having the world champions playing against those top nations each year will benefit both SA rugby and rugby in those countries.

Financially it will be a massive boost to our game, which has suffered badly in the last few years. Making the move ‘north’, like our four big franchises have done, will also probably help keep more of our top players in this country.

We’ve already seen some Europe-based men returning, or indicating they may return, and I’m sure that has something to do with the United Rugby Championship participation and the euros and pounds involved, and possibly available to the SA teams.

And by keeping more top players in South Africa we’ll hopefully be able to grow and get the Currie Cup, and other local competitions, back to where they should be – top-class and with the best taking on the best.

And, when that happens, we’re also likely to see the fans rushing back to the stadiums, which will be a win for the local unions. We need packed stadiums again, but we can only achieve that when there is quality on display, and the best are playing against the best.

At the end of the day it all comes down to money, and for SA rugby the money’s in the north.

There is a big challenge though that we can’t ignore – and that’s ensuring that we have experienced, top quality coaches doing their thing at top level in South Africa.

If the players feel they’re not getting what they want out of the coaching structures here; that is individual, one-on-one coaching at times by men who can help them really develop and grow into the best players they can be, they’ll still look to move abroad.

We’ve heard so many of our players who’ve gone overseas talk about the quality of coaching they receive; we have to offer the same here. It’s a bit of an issue in many unions, and something that need to be addressed quickly.

And, I haven’t forgotten about the issue of playing against the All Blacks and Wallabies. I think there would still be a chance each year to face those teams and Argentina, home and away; it just needs some planning and commitment.

If rugby bosses can pull it off, imagine the Boks playing in the Six Nations and Rugby Championship each year. Now that would be something very special.