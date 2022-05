It's almost heartbreaking how many athletes we lose too early. For various reasons, over time, they disappear, many of them vanishing long before they ever reach their potential peaks. Talented young athletes are often driven to quit due to physical injuries, mental fatigue or personal trauma. Life happens. And sometimes it sucks. Sometimes, however, it doesn' suck at all. Everything falls into place and the prodigy comes good. In South Africa, we have more youth and junior track and field stars who disappear after moving up to the open division than those who go on to find real success in...

Prudence Sekgodiso had a spectacular breakthrough last week, but she is no overnight success, and there is little doubt left that she has the ability to pick up where Caster Semenya left off as she carries the SA flag at the highest level of the sport in the women’s 800m event.

With Semenya sidelined due to international gender rules, a big gap has been left in the two-lap event, and though it always seemed Sekgodiso had the potential to fill it at domestic level, it is now equally obvious that she can do it on the global stage too.

After first displaying a real glimpse of her talent on the track in 2016, when she clocked 2:10.30 at the age of 14, Sekgodiso has improved her personal best every year since, following the sort of career progression expected from a world beater.

And this season she has hit the track like a beast, looking stronger, faster and sharper, and her form has resulted in some spectacular results.

Earlier this month, at a meeting in Nairobi, she clocked 1:58.41 to rip three seconds off her previous best 800m time, and in Gaborone last month she set a 1 500m personal best of 4:09.88.

From Tshwane to Nairobi, Prudence Sekgodiso takes the 800m Women title, at the Kip Keino Classic Continental Gold Tour, with the 2nd fastest time in 2022. pic.twitter.com/LAeEpXKke7— Athletics_SA (@AthleticsSA_) May 7, 2022

Making huge strides in her first season as a senior athlete, the 20-year-old rising middle-distance star clearly has the potential to shatter whatever glass is left holding together the box that contains her immense talent. And when she breaks it, the sky will be the limit.

Sekgodiso has risen from talented prodigy to world-class prospect, and she’ll need to take some more big steps if she is to challenge Semenya’s national record (1:54.25) but she has the world at her feet and she looks ready to set things on fire.

Prudence Sekgodiso is the real deal and her incredible breakthrough is worth celebrating.