Last week we had a look at some of the quality and depth in South African road running which promises to lift the sport to new heights, and over the next couple of weeks we'll have a chance to see some of the country's top athletes take full flight.In Gqeberha this morning, a real battle is expected at the first leg of the Spar Grand Prix women's 10km series. While international athletes are likely to take centre stage, all eyes will be on Tayla Kavanagh as she looks to take another big step forward in the early stages of her...

Last week we had a look at some of the quality and depth in South African road running which promises to lift the sport to new heights, and over the next couple of weeks we’ll have a chance to see some of the country’s top athletes take full flight.

In Gqeberha this morning, a real battle is expected at the first leg of the Spar Grand Prix women’s 10km series.

While international athletes are likely to take centre stage, all eyes will be on Tayla Kavanagh as she looks to take another big step forward in the early stages of her senior career.

With Namibia’s Helalia Johannes returning to action after missing last year’s series, a great race is expected against Ethiopia’s Tadu Nare, who dominated the 2021 campaign and has graduated to senior level since she last faced Johannes.

From a local perspective, Glenrose Xaba will be skipping this weekend’s race, but Kavanagh has shown she has what it takes to mix it with the best in the absence of her experienced compatriot.

It will also be interesting to see if Irvette van Zyl can shake off the effects of her spectacular recent runner-up finish at the Two Oceans ultra-marathon and put up a fight as she drops down in distance, and whether Kesa Molotsane can return to the impressive form she displayed last season.

And next week’s race should be even more thrilling, as we return to Gqeberha for the SA Half-Marathon Championships.

Saving her legs this week, Xaba will be the woman to beat in defence of her national 21.1km title.

And though she may be in danger of over-racing, Van Zyl is also in the entry lists, and if she can grit her teeth (as we know she can) she’ll be hoping to reach the podium again.

The men’s race promises to be equally exciting, with defending champion Precious Mashele hoping to retain his national title against a world-class line-up.

As always, however, he’ll have to get past Stephen Mokoka if he wants to lift the SA half-marathon crown again.

Mokoka is off the back of a 50km world record on his ultra-marathon debut in Gqeberha earlier this year, but he will be eager to flaunt his form in the build-up to the marathon race at the World Championships in Eugene.

Mokoka and Mashele won’t have it all their own way, however, against a start list which also features the likes of Desmond Mokgobu, David Manja, Sibusiso Nzima, Philani Buthelezi, Gladwin Mzazi, Collen Mulaudzi, Milton Kekana, Reghen Magwai, Adam Lipschitz and Melikhaya Frans.