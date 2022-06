It's a system which has sometimes worked in our favour, but the way countries are measured against each other at track and field championships and multi-sport games is flawed, as was once again made clearly evident at the African Athletics Championships in Mauritius last week. The overall results of national teams at track and field championships are calculated in the same way as multi-code events such as the Olympic Games. All that counts is gold medals, and only when nations are tied with gold do they even look at silver and bronze At the 2017 World Championships in London, the...

It’s a system which has sometimes worked in our favour, but the way countries are measured against each other at track and field championships and multi-sport games is flawed, as was once again made clearly evident at the African Athletics Championships in Mauritius last week.

The overall results of national teams at track and field championships are calculated in the same way as multi-code events such as the Olympic Games. All that counts is gold medals, and only when nations are tied with gold do they even look at silver and bronze

At the 2017 World Championships in London, the SA team were rewarded for quality performances, and there were no consequences for our lack of depth, so the system played into our hands, as it had at the Rio Olympics the previous year.

In London, the national squad finished third in the standings with six medals (including three gold) but if total medals were taken into account, they would have ended fifth, and if a points system was used to reward all finalists, they would have dropped to 10th.

Last week, however, the same system came back to bite us at the African Championships.

While the SA team raked in 36 medals – far more than Kenya with 23 – they had to settle for second place in the final table, with Kenya grabbing top spot after securing 10 gold medals to SA’s nine.

The final medal table at the recent African Athletics Championships. Picture: Wikipedia

The squad should probably have finished top of the standings either way, but Kenyan athletes managed to secure some narrow victories, with a bit of luck giving them an edge. But we must take it on the chin. Based on the system that is used, Kenya won fair and square.

Except for one thing: It’s not fair. And we can’t blame the Kenyan team for this. The blame lies squarely at the feet of international officials.

By focussing on gold medals, the final standings rewards quality alone, and countries are not given any recognition for their depth.

Points system

A better system would give more value to silver and bronze medals. An even better system would use a points tally to reward all finalists.

A wider approach would recognise both quality and depth and provide a better indiciation of which countries have shone at major events.

For now, it doesn’t seem like there’s a rush to mix things up, and we’ll just have to hope this skewed approach works in our favour more often than not.

But until they make necessary changes, the reality is that athletics is using a broken system which doesn’t make sense, and unless they take a different approach, we must accept that the sport’s measurement tool to determine final standings is simply unfair.