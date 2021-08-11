Travel news: Mpumalanga to get new Radisson hotel in 2023

Kaunda Selisho

As part of their goal to reach 150 hotels in operation and under development across Africa within the next five years, the Radisson Hotel Group has announced a new Radisson hotel set to open at the end of 2023.

The group recently announced the signing of Radisson Hotel Middelburg, which is set to boost the group’s South African portfolio to 16 hotels in operation and under development.

“As South Africa remains a key focus market for us in Africa, we are thrilled to announce our 16th hotel in the country. Following the opening of Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank last week, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, we are continuing to expand our presence across South Africa at a rapid rate,” said vice-president of development in Africa and Turkey of Radisson Hotel Group, Ramsay Rankoussi, in a statement.

The contemporary new-build, 150-room hotel will be located within walking distance of the town’s major shopping complex, the Middelburg Mall, home to over 140 stores including all South Africa’s renowned retail brands, as well as an array of eateries and banking services.

The location lies just off the N4, one of South Africa’s national roads, giving the town access to many nearby towns and larger cities such as Emalahleni, Nelspruit, Pretoria and Johannesburg.

Middleburg is less than two hours away from Johannesburg, with the new Radisson hotel just 90 minutes from Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport and just over two hours’ drive from the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport in Nelspruit.

Daniel Trappler, senior director of development for sub-Saharan Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, said: “Our entry into Middelburg is a testament to Radisson Hotel Group’s development strategy in the country, in which we’ve identified certain secondary and tertiary towns and cities that are displaying strong market dynamics, encouraging the group’s growth therein via conversion and new build opportunities.”

“The Radisson Hotel Middelburg will certainly assist in uplifting the town and support its drive to boost tourism as its only internationally branded hotel.”

The new Radisson hotel is currently under construction and on schedule to open concurrently with a planned convention centre, situated adjacent to the hotel.

“Complementing the convention centre is the hotels own 2300m2 meetings and events area, comprising of a pre-function area, banquet hall as well as eight meeting rooms and board rooms.”

The new Radisson hotel will also feature a conveniently located restaurant and bar within the hotel where guests “will be able to indulge in a variety of wholesome cuisine and refreshing drinks”.

This will be in addition ot a lobby lounge and pool bar.

“Equipped with a fitness facility, swimming pool and pool terrace, in true Radisson style, guests will have a range of facilities on hand to provide them with the ideal work-life balance.”

A render of one of the rooms in the new Radisson Hotel planned for Middleburg in Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied

According to the hotel group, Middelburg serves as a stop-over point for many transitory travellers along the N4 and N11, linking Pretoria, Johannesburg, Nelspruit, Mozambique and Durban.

As the chosen location for new Radisson hotel, Middelburg is a growing town situated in the cultural heartland of the Mpumalanga province, located north of the Gauteng province in South Africa, bordering Swaziland and Mozambique.

“The town is a mining and manufacturing hub for Mpumalanga, home to Columbus Stainless Steel and the continent’s only producer of stainless-steel flat products.”

The province, which is the country’s primary coal mining area, estimated to produce over 80% of its coal also serves as the home to a variety of major companies, most of which relate to the mining industry.