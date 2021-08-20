Get cash back with Safari.com’s rewards loyalty program

Sponsored

Safari.com has launched Safari.com Rewards, an exciting new loyalty program, aimed at incentivising and rewarding travellers for simply booking their next vacation.

This new rewards initiative is in line with Safari.com’s mission to enable safari travel and tourism for as many people as possible as highlighted by Nicholas Wright – Chief Executive Officer – Safari.com.

“Our reason for launching the loyalty program is tied to our purpose as a company. We exist to help people from around the world to experience Africa and its wildlife as many times as possible. Although we’ve accomplished that purpose for so many of our guests over the years, our loyalty program is designed to make it easier for our guests to get out on safari more often. Thus, helping us achieve our mission and purpose in their lives”, explained Nicholas.

This innovative loyalty program has been tailored to provide value for money, reward each booking made with access to incredible benefits, and ultimately stimulate general travel excitement. Safari.com has employed a convenient access process with no lengthy application forms. Joining this rewards program can be done by simply completing your first luxury lodge or SANParks booking.

While the Safari.com Rewards is a newly launched product, the program will account for any previous bookings travellers have made with Safari.com. Prior bookings will count towards your current rewards level.

Structured tiers mean that each booking made moves you closer to the next level, each new level offering even better incentives and rewards.

For luxury bookings, customers will receive a discount on their bookings, based on the tier they are on that will automatically be added to their bookings in the form of a voucher. Each tier offers higher discounts on packages and tours bookings.

SANParks customers will be rewarded with a cash back benefit for every booking they make. The amount of cash back is dependent on the details of the booking (size of booking, camp booked with etc.) and the loyalty tier the customer is on. Cash back earned increases as loyalty tiers increase.

This unique rewards program will positively benefit travellers and ultimately assist the safari travel industry in general.

“The discounts offered through the loyalty program are going to make trips more and more accessible to customers over time. This is designed to increase the frequency with which travellers can go on safari. With the increased frequency of travel, we’ll see the wildlife reserves and our partner lodges and the surrounding communities benefit from more frequent guests that mean increased income for these reserves. A frequently safari-going country and world is an incredibly good thing for Africa’s wildlife and tourism industry,” emphasised Nicholas.

Travellers can also find their status by providing their last booking’s reference number to an agent on live chat or simply open up any active quote link from one of the safari planners.

Safari.com Rewards loyalty program fits into Safari.com’s desire to offer a distinctive safari service.