Radisson Blu Sandton offers great comfort for families

An area that has an abundance of business structures, activities, restaurants and hotels, Sandton isn’t really known as a location for family outings despite having so many amenities.

As the Easter holiday nears, many families will be heading to the bush, beach or berg, but staycations continue to be a top choice for travellers.

We were sceptical about whether Sandton would be a good location for a family staycation, as it is known as the playground for the rich and famous. However, as we made our way to Radisson Blu Sandton, it quickly occurred to us this was going to be a grand stay.

The reception and lobby of the hotel are on the 13th floor, with the other floors being divided between parking, the gym, spa and of course the rooms.

We were pleasantly surprised to learn that our room was the presidential suite upon check-in.

Heading up to the 23rd floor, we noticed the hotel lobby and floor where our room was situated were filled with families, kids playing in and out of their rooms, including walking past a small man-made park.

The presidential suite is breathe taking, especially the views of Africa’s richest mile showcasing clear panoramic views of the skyscraper buildings and the lush greens nestled in between.

The Radisson Blu Sandton penthouse is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom with a spacious living room, a fully equipped kitchen and yes, a lot of space for family and friends.

We were welcomed with a touch of romance, with rose petals strewn on our bed and a bubble bath with champagne waiting. If you are planning a romantic getaway, this experience is exactly what you need.

Despite the large windows, you very much have complete privacy while unwinding. It would also be easy for a family to fall into a comfortable holiday routine while staying in this suite. If you had a busy day, simply put the TV on and prepare a delicious meal for your family in the kitchen, or kick your feet up and order something from room service.

Radisson Blu’s Vivace restaurant is another option for dinner, with meals including delicious smoked salmon, beef fillet with baby marrow for mom and dad and child-friendly meals on for the kids.

The vivace resturant at Radisson Blu Sandton. Picture: Supplied

For activities, the hotel has a gym, to which children have access, the pool and The View Spa is located on the 10th floor. The immense spa has multiple rooms including a heated Roman bath, sauna and steam rooms.

The body massages were heaven, you surely need the 90-minute message as 60 minutes always feels too short at The View. My masseuse, Precious was magical with her hands and improvised throughout including the fire and ice facial. It is an intensive treatment to resurface the skin quickly and safely, targeted at those suffering from breakouts.

The View Spa is on the 10th floor at Radisson Blu Sandton. Picture: Supplied

Whether you enjoy relaxing in the hotel or prefer doing something fun, Radisson Blu Sandton is just a short walk from Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton City, making it a unique and enjoyable metropolitan experience during the Easter period.

