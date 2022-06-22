Watch: 20-year-old wants to be the youngest person to visit EVERY country in the world

Citizen Reporter

Professional juggler Luca Pferdmenges is attempting to become the world’s youngest person to visit EVERY country on earth, having already visited 102 — in just two years, and he’s only 20 years old.

Breaking a world record wouldn’t be a first for Luca, he has already broken eight, but this would be the first time he’s ever broken one not related to juggling.

Luca, from Mönchengladbach, Germany, said: “I did some research and I found that I could become the youngest man to ever visit every country in the world.

“I am an absolute geography, politics and language nerd and I have focussed on that mission for around two years.

“I love learning about countries and culture, but I also really enjoy practicing my language skills in other countries.”

Luca is partly funding the incredibly ambitious trip himself by juggling and makes between $400 and $1,000 per show.

He also makes money through social media, where he has more than 2.5 million followers.

Luca said: “Most of the time, I am on quite a tight budget. When I started travelling, I maybe had 1,000 euros in my bank account.

“The total cost of travelling to every country will probably add up to around $100,000 in total, so about 500$ per country.”

“Most of that money is usually spent on flights and accommodation.”

Footage of his adventures show him in front of breath-taking sights in Petra, Jordan, having tea in Karachi, Pakistan, and juggling in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Some of his favourite moments included a trip in the rainforest in Dominica, where he spent three days with an indigenous Kalinago family.

He also travelled to the snowy mountains of Kazakhstan, went on wildlife Safaris in Africa, and took a 28-hour crowded train in Pakistan.

Luca added: “I have visited 102 out of 195 countries so far, all of Europe, most of South America, about half of Asia and very little of Africa.

“This year, I will finish the Americas and the Middle East. I also plan to visit quite a lot of West and Central Africa this year.

“My favourite countries include Portugal, Israel, Brazil, Mexico, Estonia, the United Arab Emirates and the UK.”

