WATCH: These are the 10 best hotels in the world

There’s nothing more exciting than planning a holiday – especially if you’ve been saving for an international trip.

While you shouldn’t be spending most of your time in your hotel room, the experience while you are in there plays a big part in setting the tone for your vacation.

Travel magazine Travel + Leisure and its readers ranked hotels based on their facilities, location, service, food and overall value.

Here’s the 10 best hotels in the world, according to them (ranked from number 10 to number 1):

The Oberoi, New Delhi, India (tie 10th)

The Oberoi, an urban resort and top attraction in New Delhi, enjoys views of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Humayun’s Tomb on one side and a calming view of the forested golf course on the other. The hotel also boasts a chines menu by renowned chef Andrew Wong.

Rosewood Villa Magna, Madrid, Spain (tie 10th)

Situated on the on the Paseo de la Castellana, this hotel is elegant and makes you feel like you are in another world.

Hôtel Madame Rêve, Paris (9)

As one of the newest hotels in the city of light, it is apparently where all the cool Parisians are hanging out these days, so this is definitely the place to stay if you’re holidaying in Paris.

The Lowell Hotel, New York City (8)

Having first opened in 1927, the hotel is described as a ‘home away from home’.

Capella Ubud, Bali, Indonesia (7)

This hotel has been described as magical, with guests saying that there really is no experience that can compare to sleeping in a tent in the Bali jungle.

Royal Mansour Marrakech, Morocco (tie 5th)

This 12-acre hotel functions almost like a city unto itself with its 53 private roads designed in mosaic tiles, thick carpets, and artisan furniture, plus a spacious outdoor pool, fragrant gardens, and Michelin-starred dining.

One&Only Reethi Rah, North Malé Atoll, Maldives (tie 5th)

At this resort on one of the largest islands on the North Malé Atoll, the most daunting task is having to pick between a glamorous overwater villa — all with catamaran nets over the Indian Ocean, some with infinity pools — and a stylish beach villa surrounded by tropical foliage and set on dazzling-white sand.

