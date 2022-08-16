Agri-tourism in KZN is booming with women leading the field

Citizen Reporter

Agri-tourism unlocks economic potential in rural areas – providing visitors with a unique, behind the scenes experience of farming while creating much-needed jobs.

Along the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, where the Agri-Culture Tours are proving a successful initiative, it’s women who are leading in this particular field.

“Promoting tourism in the hinterland region while supporting our women tourism operators is a major drive for us and we’re excited to shine a spotlight on these three exceptional women,” said Phelisa Mangcu, CEO of South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE).

“By sharing their stories this Women’s Day, we hope to inspire others to find opportunities in the agritourism industry and develop this incredibly worthwhile sector along the KZN South Coast.”

The KZN South Coast is an accessible, year-round leisure destination that accommodates families, adventure travellers, business visitors and keen investors.

“SCTIE will continue to leverage this to achieve its goal in positioning the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast as the province’s leading regional tourism and investment destination.”

The organisation facilitates key stakeholder meetings, eliminate barriers, and increases access to incentives that support local and international investments.

BBS Farm

Meet Busisiwe Lubanya, Silindile Zondi and Bongi Lushaba, co-founders of BBS Farm in Southport. Named after its three women founders – BBS Farm was first established as a subsistence farm but quickly grew in popularity, with the women finding a niche market in commercial produce.

The trio decided to start their own enterprise after finding themselves with the right certifications, but without employment.

Lushaba recalls meeting Lubanya and Zondi at a co-operative summit where the three were elected onto the committee as chair, secretary and treasurer.

“The three of us were unemployed graduates, so we decided to work together, helping other co-operatives and also training further in the industry. We then decided to register our farm as the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development was running a programme calling for such proposals, and we were lucky,” said Lushaba.

Zondi added: “I studied plant production in agriculture at Mangosuthu University of Technology… In 2005 I met Bongi and Busi and we decided to put our experience to good use.”

After securing land through the department, and a loan through Ithala Bank, the trio embarked on their agricultural journey. “We started with our

Heritage tomatoes which come in a variety of red, green, yellow, orange and maroon, which we packaged differently, mixing in cherry tomatoes,” said Lubanya, who focuses on production. Zondi deals with finances, while Lushaba is in charge of labour relations.

BBS Farm offers:

Farm tours showcasing the organically-grown produce; a tour of the hydroponic system that waters the world-class tomato selection (including the Heritage tomato); and a macadamia tour.

Fishing for carp, tilapia and bass at the dam.

Food and a cup of coffee while enjoying some great views.

Ubumbano Farm:

Meet sisters Nelly and Nolwazi Zama, co-founders of Ubumbano Farm in Amandawe. The Zama family started this agricultural co-operative in 2017, on a smallholding in Amandawe as a mixed farming venture.

They produced choice-grade crops which gained local attention, prompting the shift to commercial farming with the addition of a retail sector. “The smallholding has always been owned by our dad and we all got involved as we grew up,” said Nelly.

“We currently have sugar cane, seasonal vegetables, macadamia nuts and bananas growing on the farm, running under a family-owned business.

SCTIE identified the farm as an ideal addition to the Agri-Culture Tours, which has proved a success for tourism and the Zama family.

“Our offering is different as we don’t only have the crop, we also make products from some of our produce, including chilli jam.”

Ubumbano Farm offers:

Farm tours to witness growing techniques, harvesting and a chance to sample fresh produce.

Home-made eats from the farm stall and a picnic under the trees.

Shopping at Ubumbano Farm Stall which stocks freshly-made macadamia nut and rocket pesto, macadamia nut biscuits and brittle, baked mielie loaf and steamed mielie bread.

There’s also locally-manufactured arts, crafts and other memorabilia in the Curio Shop.

Mpenjati Coffee:

Meet Leigh Wichmann, co-found[1]er of Mpenjati Coffee in Munster.

Leigh and Des Wichmann started farming coffee almost five years ago at their Jericho Farm with the processing performed at their Larkfield Farm.

The couple has started brewing some of the region’s best coffee blends with visitors welcome to experience the process from plant to cup.

“This has been my husband’s dream for a while but I was always too nervous to branch out until he convinced me it was the right time,” said Wichmann.

“We did the crazy thing of opening in the December season but I just loved the busyness of it all.”

She said that balancing the business demands with that of the family can be tricky, but it’s worth all those long hours of baking and preparation.

“I love that we get to show everyone what we actually do, and I think it is so important to understand the process that goes into every cup of coffee, understanding how you get that perfect cup.

“We have also been able to open a small farm stall supporting numerous other small businesses along the KZN South Coast, many of which are women-owned.”

Mpenjati Coffee offers:

Delicious food and a cup of locally brewed coffee at the café.

A tour of the farm to view the pulping, drying, hulling, separating, grading and roasting of the coffee.

