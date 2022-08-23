Air Mauritius resumes direct flights from Cape Town

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Local travellers can now book their dream destination, Mauritius without having connecting flights to Johannesburg.

It is an announcement just in time as people plan their summer holidays. Air Mauritius announced flights from Cape Town to Mauritius will resume in a few months.

In a statement, the airline said the five-hour direct flights will depart from Cape Town International Airport in the evening from 16 November 2002.

Currently, flights to Mauritius are only conducted in Johannesburg – at the OR Tambo International Airport, seven days a week.

The first flights in the Mother City will depart from Cape Town International Airport at 10.05pm and arrive at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, in Mauritius, at 5.10am.

The flights will operate from Wednesday to Sunday. The return flights will also occur from Wednesday to Sunday, however, departure from Mauritius will be at 4.15pm and arrive in Cape Town at 8.20pm.

The airline will use its latest Airbus A350-900 and Airbus A330-900NEO aircraft to conduct the flights.

Both aircrafts have onboard Wi-Fi, as their Airbus A330-900NEO has the widest sets of any jetliner in its category and large panoramic windows. They also accommodate business class and economy class.

Travellers can expect more announcements between December 2022 to January 2023, of additional scheduled operations planned between South Africa and Mauritius.

Travel agencies have seen a huge increase in holiday bookings. At the beginning of August, AirBnB reported a revenue that topped $2 billion (R34 billion) at the end of the first quarter.

The home rental platform logged a net income of $379 million in what it touted as the most profitable second quarter in its history.

More than 103 million nights and travel “experiences” arranged by Airbnb were booked during the quarter, setting a new high, despite inflation and other broad economic woes, the company reported.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele, additional reporting by AFP.