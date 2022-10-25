Four ideas to help you have a chilled Matric vac

Citizen Reporter

Matriculants of 2022 are planning their big farewell parties at the end of the year, saying goodbye to their high school years and final exams.

However, if the thoughts of Rage, packed beaches at Ballito or in Cape Town and crowded clubs are not your vibe these Matric Vac ideas will match your checklist.

Four ideas to have a chilled Matric Vac

Camping/ Glamping

If you love the great outdoors, a hidden escape and a relaxed vibe then Masinga – a uniquely beautiful experience on Airbnb is quite popular.

Located in Gillitts, KwaZulu-Natal is an elevated camper experience with luxury van finishers with a stunning Turkish chandelier. The ceiling of this van has been converted so that parts are transparent in order for guests to feel as though they are sleeping under the night sky. There is air conditioning for summer and electric blankets for the chilly nights.

Masinga. Picture: Airbnb

There is an outdoor bath area with its privacy screens and fragrant garden, a lapa, fireplace, a spaza in case you forgot some items or booze, a bathroom and a shower with beautiful views.

To stay at Masinga starts at R950 a night.

For other camping areas or camp vans, click here

Do a staycation to an area you’ve never been before

Look out for a safe location that will meet your needs and group of friends. If you travelling alone, do your research, think about what you like to do, which cultural activities appeal to you the most, landmarks you always wanted to visit and what experiences pique your interest.

You can look into Airbnb’s offerings at your preferred location and budget, including hotels or BnB’s.

Narrow your location, to either beachfront, cabins, earth homes, countryside et cetera, to make your decision simpler.

When you’re exploring somewhere new on your own, you’re naturally more vulnerable, so keep your guard up as much as possible, and remember that not everyone in a friendly city or town has good intentions.

Learn a new activity

There is plenty of new things to do in South Africa, some of them include being in the water, we have vast nature, and hiking trails.

If you are thinking of learning how to snorkel then St Lucia is the best place to be. It includes an opportunity to walk through the waters of iSimangaliso Wetland Park.

Cape Vidal Snorkeling Adventure price starts at R495.

Thrown your own party

For intimate and chilled vibes consider hosting your own party with trusted friends in a location such as Hartbeespoort Dam or Langebaan in the Western Cape. For Langebaan think of a place such as Club Mykonos.

The location is self-catering, however, there are nearby restaurants and one inside the resort. The accommodation is spacious and can easily fit four people in one family room.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele