Popular Kruger National Park gate to close temporarily: Here’s when it will reopen

Visitors can still enjoy all the amenities and serenity that the park offers, just through a different entrance

SANParks has announced that the Skukuza Rest Camp Main Gate in Kruger Park will be closed temporarily from Monday 2 November until Friday 4 December 2026.

This is to allow for essential maintenance and repairs to be done to the gate’s roof structure.

A temporary camp entrance will be situated at Hippo Circle Street, entering through AM Spa and Skukuza Safari Lodge.

Worry not, entry is still easy

Directional signage and park staff will be made available to all visitors. This will ensure safe and efficient movement along the designated routes.

Skukuza Rest Camp Temporary Entrance

The planned maintenance forms part of SanParks’ ongoing infrastructure management programme.

It aims to ensure the safety, functionality, and longevity of facilities within the Kruger National Park.