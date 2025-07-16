Two South Africans, one laptop and a billion-rand travel company

What started as a casual party pitch by two young South Africans in London has grown into a global tour operator.

Picture: Supplied

Two decades ago, two young South Africans were in London looking for something to do and figuring out how to make some bucks.

Carl Cronje and Zakes Maritz did not exactly know the travel industry at the time, but they had an idea and decided to start a business anyway.

A second-hand laptop and SA-style party

So, with a second-hand laptop and a handful of flyers, Expat Travel was born.

“It’s a fascinating story, one I like telling,” said cofounder Jakes Maritz. “Carl and I were two young South Africans in the UK, like many of our peers back then, just looking for some adventure.

“He had a real talent for showing people around and said he wanted to do this for a living. I told him I knew everything about business. I didn’t, but it didn’t stop us.”

The pair didn’t know it at the time, because the business was kind of started on a lark, but the company grew and now the business is a global travel provider and, at least, they can afford several laptops now.

But rewind first to the beginning. The flyers the twosome started with were not to advertise any kind of tour. It was an invitation to everyone they knew, and then some, to attend a party.

Maritz called it a South African style party and between the Klippies and Castles they announced that they were starting a tour business.

It started small with visa services, leading trips themselves, working weekends and running operations during the week.

Now, they offer over 150 guided tours across six continents and recently reported a turnover over R1 billion. No small feat for a pair of Mzansi boys.

Not just for expats anymore

Though the name Expat Explore stuck from the early days, it no longer mirrors the full picture. The tours Maritz and Cronje create are not just for expats.

“We see families, solo travellers, young people, retirees. The mix of age and culture works, even though some industry experts once told us it shouldn’t. We do not just offer tours. We optimise time. We take the pressure off travellers so that they can enjoy what they came for,” said Maritz.

“If you’ve got two weeks to see Europe, we’ll make sure you actually see it.”

Picture: Supplied

South Africa remains a cornerstone destination

South Africa, says Maritz, is still high on international travel wish lists. Despite the headlines, inbound travel numbers are growing.

“We’ve always had strong ties to the UK and Germany, particularly around safari tourism. But there’s a noticeable uptick from Australia and the US, too.

“Cape Town is a huge drawcard. It is a world-class city and the perfect gateway to explore the rest of the country and continent.”

And the appetite for more is growing. “After South Africa, travellers want to go further north. There’s interest in Namibia and Northern Africa is picking up momentum, too,” said Maritz.

“Within South Africa, there’s growing potential in overlooked places like KwaZulu-Natal. That coastline can rival Egypt or Turkey in the right conditions.”

A mission to inspire and uplift through travel

Maritz has also seen a marked rise in interest around socially conscious travel.

“Travellers want their holidays to have meaning. They want to know their visit is benefiting the local community, not just ticking a box,” he said.

“Cultural tourism is becoming a key part of the offering, often through food, local experiences, and yes, still the shows.”

Then, there’s another mission. He wants South Africans to rediscover their own country.

“Many have never been to Kruger National Park or driven the Garden Route. That’s something we want to change.”

It’s about staying true to their founding idea that travel should be available to everyone, he said. Not just the wealthy or the retired.

