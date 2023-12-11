‘The Artist’ performs at Tatham

By Witness Reporter

Londy Mkhize, who goes by the stage name “The Artist”, performed at Msunduzi Art Festival held on Saturday at the Tatham Art Gallery in Pietermaritzburg.

Mkhize is an Afro Jazz artist from Edendale, Pietermaritzburg.

Alongisde her five-member band, she performs songs she writes herself, which are mostly inspired by her life experiences and those of people close to her, as well as societal issues.

Someone might ask why perform Afro Jazz when it’s no longer a popular genre. I would say all kinds of music have a reason, space and an audience, to kill one genre for another would be an injustice.

The event, which aims to promote community-based organisations, is organised in partnership with the KZN Department of Correctional Services.