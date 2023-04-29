Durban woman to make her acting debut in a film

By Jordan Erradu

Taking a leap of faith in response to a radio station asking for an audition video, a sales and marketing professional took the plunge and will soon be making her debut in a movie depicting the impact of indentured labourers on South Africa.

Forty-year-old Shika Maharaj, who has no previous acting experience, will be starring in The Cane Cutter, written and directed by Eubulus Timothy.

Shooting of the movie is due to start at the end of May in Durban and will showcase many beautiful landmarks in the city.

Maharaj will play the role of Priya, the best friend of Amisha, in an emotional movie with very complex characters.

The movie is due to be released early in the new year. She said that although she does not have any formal training in the industry, she was greatly involved in school productions for as long as she can remember.

“I loved being involved in the whole process, from writing to production to acting. This experience has definitely reignited my passion for this,” she said. Maharaj said that she was drawn to The Cane Cutter because she is a very proud South African Indian.

I was drawn to the fact that this is a legacy piece around what our forefathers have contributed to our beautiful country.

“The movie also delves into many underlying societal issues that we don’t openly address. I’m hoping that The Cane Cutter is going to open up a conversation around these issues,” Maharaj said. With regard to the character of Priya, Maharaj said that she was drawn to her because there is a “Priya” in all of us.

“Priya is a free-spirited, independent woman who grapples with what her heart needs and societal expectations of who she should be. She is a slightly controversial character and I like the fact that she will get people talking. She will challenge ideals, and is a great representation of what many women deal with today,” Maharaj said.

She added that Priya is a very relatable character who has a specific role in the movie. She has prepared to bring Priya’s story to life with her own frame of reference and interpretations. The budding actress said that it is a great feeling to be involved in a South African movie. “Local is lekker and being able to contribute to a South African production makes this movie that much more special,” she said.

Maharaj said that acting allows you to step outside of who you are, as you can literally step into a new world as someone different. You then uncover different parts of who you are by portraying these different characters.

Commenting on some of the pros and cons of working on a movie set, Maharaj said that the camera translates every movement and expression, so while acting is an art, it is also a state of being.

There is a lot of pre-work that goes into understanding the character fully and being able to draw on personal experience.

You then need to channel that into portraying your character fully so that the audience receives that character as they are meant to be,” she explained. She said that, going forward, she would like to be involved in movies or projects that evoke emotions and start conversations.

The South African film industry is so vibrant and platforms such as these are so important to highlight the activity that exists that the layman would not ordinarily be a part of.

She added that she is greatly indebted to her family for being her support system throughout her journey. “They are my greatest fans even when I’m just me, so I thank them emphatically,” she said.

While not looking too far into the future, Maharaj said that this experience has definitely re-ignited a passion in her.

She believes that this is just the start and is extremely excited for what’s to come