Elon Musk and Grimes change their daughter’s name to a question mark

Nompilo Kunene

Elon Musk and Grimes have made headlines once again over their child’s unconventional name, after recently changing their daughter’s name to a question mark.

Musician and artist Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, first made headlines in May 2020 when she and Tesla CEO Musk announced the birth of their first child together.

However, the couple made even more waves when they revealed that they had named their newborn daughter X Æ A-12.

The unique name sparked widespread confusion and even some controversy, with many people wondering how to pronounce it and whether it was even legal.

ALSO READ | Rapper Costa Titch dies after collapsing on stage

Now, nearly a year after X Æ A-12’s birth, Grimes has revealed that the couple has changed their daughter’s name once again.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Grimes explained that X Æ A-12 is now simply known as “Y” or “Why” or just the symbol for a question mark.

Grimes explained that the change was necessary because California law prohibits names that include numbers or symbols.

She also revealed that the original name, X Æ A-12, was actually pronounced “X Ash A Twelve” with “Ash” representing a character from the Elvish language of “Lord of the Rings” and “A-12” representing the precursor to the couple’s favorite aircraft, the SR-71.

ALSO READ | ‘Hands off Dr Qwabe’, says tweeps

Grimes stated that they didn’t want to simply change their daughter’s name to something more traditional, so they decided to go with the question mark symbol instead.

She explained that the symbol represents the unknown, which she finds fitting for her daughter’s personality.

While Grimes and Musk’s decision to change their daughter’s name to a question mark symbol may seem unconventional, it’s not entirely unprecedented.

In 2018, a judge in New Zealand allowed a couple to name their newborn son “4Real” after initially rejecting the name. However, the couple ultimately decided to change the name to “Superman” instead.

Of course, the decision to name a child is a deeply personal one, and every parent has the right to choose the name they feel is best for their child.

ALSO READ | WATCH | American R&B group The Manhattans wow Pietermaritzburg fans

Grimes and Musk’s decision to change their daughter’s name to a question mark symbol may raise some eyebrows, but ultimately, it’s their choice to make.

And who knows, perhaps little “Y” will grow up to embrace her unique and unconventional name, just like her parents.