‘Hands off Dr Qwabe’, says tweeps

Nompilo Kunene

Twitter users have come to the defence of beloved Dr Sandile Qwabe who has been trending on social networks since last week.

Qwabe is a KwaZulu-Natal-based doctor whose videos on TikTok portray a pantsula-inspired dress code and lifestyle.

The doctor became the latest viral sensation after when pictures surfaced showing Qwabe dressed in scrubs with a bucket hat, and in other pictures, is seen smoking a cigarette with a stethoscope hanging around his shoulders.

People started diving deeper into his TikTok account and began criticising his dress code and his bubbly personality.

Breaking News : Dr. Qwabe received a letter from the department of health for his misconduct on social media and for acting like a hooligan. He misrepresented the profession and acted unprofessional. No doctor should be seen smoking and drinking in public.pic.twitter.com/l1vcuVQ1Oe— Lebo (@lebohangbokako) March 6, 2023

Some called on his employers and the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) to look into him.

In response to the backlash, the HPCSA on Monday said it does not regulate how doctors dress or their lifestyle.

HPCSA spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawane said the health council does not regulate how its registered practitioners dress or their lifestyle.

We only regulate their work-related code of conduct with the sole purpose of guiding the profession to protect the public.

The classism in the negative reactions to Dr Qwabe. Nothing to do with “dress code.” Go to the mirror & confront your bias. He must be sending brains ding dong because Dr of Medicine, imali & surely he must be dress garishly in LV & Gucci. Anim’yeke. Let people be themselves.🤚🏾 https://t.co/JfFCU5CAPB— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) March 6, 2023

Tsatsawane said one of the objectives of the board is to maintain and enhance the dignity of the relevant health profession and the integrity of the persons practising the profession.

He said it was uncommon for people to complain about practitioners’ dress codes and it has no bearing on their professional life.

Spokesperson for the KZN Health Department, Agiza Hlongwane, said the department will not be commenting on the matter.

Many people have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions on the matter.

Hands Off Dr Qwabe!!!

Newcastle Stand Up! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/67IenhxWI1— Penuel The Black Pen (@GodPenuel) March 6, 2023

Dr Qwabe is our brother!!! He represents black excellence regardless of how we look!!! We don't have to act ,look or sound white to be accepted…He is us and we are him!!!! pic.twitter.com/Cgtj590G12— Ms SthembiD❤💰📖 (@SthembiD) March 6, 2023