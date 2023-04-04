Iconic R&B singer Tamia is coming to SA

By Nompilo Kunene

International singer and songwriter Tamia is scheduled to perform in South Africa in July 2023, much to the delight of her Mzansi fans.

Entertainment company G Twenty One Live together with Vertex Events on Tuesday announced that the singer will be undertaking a three-city tour in the country in July.

It will be the Canadian-born singer’s fourth time in the country in the past decade.

Tamia will kick off her South African tour on Tuesday, July 4, at the Grand Arena, Grand West, in Cape Town. On Friday, July 7, she will perform at the Durban ICC and wrap up her tour on Saturday, July 8 at the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria.

Limited tickets are available from Ticketpro, ranging from R390 to R1490.

South Africans have expressed their excitement about Tamia’s live performances.

TAMIA IS COMING TO SA??!!!

Okay… I need a boyfriend asap, so that we can sing “So Into You” to each other 😭😭😭♥️— Keshalia (@Keshalia_21) April 4, 2023

When Tamia was in Durban, she performed all our favs and we thought she was done, did my girl not come back from backstage singing Who do you tell?! 😭 askaze sihlanye kanje— bhut’ omdala (@MprueDie) April 4, 2023