MaBlerh to host Real Housewives of Durban reunion

By Nosipho Gumede

Durban media personality Mthokozisi ‘MaBlerh’ Cele has been announced as the host of the Real Housewives of Durban’s season three reunion.

The drama-filled show aired its finale last Wednesday, once again topping the charts on both Twitter and the African streaming service.

Season three gave us riveting drama that saw the women drawing a line in the sand regarding their friendships.

Speaking on hosting the reunion, MaBlerh said nothing is off limits and everything that was on the show will be put on the table.

As a Durbanite, I jumped at this opportunity. The reunion of the Real Housewives has never been hosted by someone from Durban before, someone who understands the landscape and social dynamics of us Durbanites.

MaBlerh assured fans that he will not take his new job lightly.

“It’s been a hard-hitting season, so it would be remiss of me and a disservice to the fans of the show to go in there and not ask hard-hitting questions,” said MaBlerh.

Why MaBlerh was chosen

Speaking on choosing MaBlerh as a host, Let it Rain Films executive producer Sam Kelly said they chose MaBlerh because he was a big fan of the show and he understands the world of the Real Housewives, which has become a popular culture phenomenon, which he is genuinely interested in it.