Sarafina! acquired for international sales

By Nompilo Kunene

The producer of Sarafina! Anant Singh announced on Sunday that French media and entertainment giant, TF1 Studio/Newen Studios will represent the movie for international sales.

This was after the screening of Sarafina! in the Cannes Classics Official Selection at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Sunday.

The film is produced by Singh, directed by Darrel James Roodt and stars Academy Award winner, Whoopi Goldberg; Leleti Khumalo; Miriam Makeba; Mbongeni Ngema; John Kani and Somizi Mhlongo; with the screenplay by Mbongeni Ngema and William Nicholson.

ALSO READ | Here are some of the weirdest lost & found items in an Uber

Commenting on the deal, Singh said, “It is great to continue the relationship which began through our 1992 partnership with Les Films Ariane which is now part of TF1 Studio, a Newen Studios subsidiary, with the film now being distributed by Newen Connect.

“Today, there are many opportunities to release the film including in IMAX, and also with students and schools, which gives us access to a whole new generation of audiences. TF1/Newen Studios are equally passionate about the film, and we look forward to working with them on theatrical and other media, and to generating revenue and viewership across the territories of the world.”

Nathalie Toulza-Madar, TF1 Studio CEO, said they are proud and honoured to partner with Vision Entertainment to distribute Sarafina! around the world.

The outstanding beauty of the film and the values it promotes will enchant new audiences, especially young ones. The glorious return of this great film to Cannes is the beginning of a wonderful adventure. The expertise of Newen Connect’s distribution team will be a precious asset to accompany buyers all over the world.

ALSO READ | Calls to phase out plastic

Producer Anant Singh and lead actress Leleti Khumalo attended the Cannes Classics screening on Sunday and were accompanied by South Africa’s Deputy Ambassador to France, Minister Plenipotentiary Nthabiseng Makuwa. The film received a five-minute standing ovation.

Singh said, “It was wonderful presenting Sarafina! together with Leleti in Cannes 31 years after its first screening. The audience included people who were at the screening in 1992, but I was delighted by the reaction of people who saw the film for the first time and were visibly moved. It’s a testament to our film, and the many creative partnerships involved, that it engages a younger audience three decades later.”